Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SeaChange International’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): This company that develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK): This company that develops, produces, and markets consumer products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

