Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This manufacturer of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moelis & Company (MC): This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company's shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Oil and Gas' shares gained 75.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

