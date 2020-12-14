Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This building products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 24.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This omni-channel specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): This civil infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners’ shares gained 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Synovus Financial’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

