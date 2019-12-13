Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 5.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This company that engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): This company that sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Ooma shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
