Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 16.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Shell Midstream’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES): This interactive online community has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

NetEase’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

