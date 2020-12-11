Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA): This heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained 21.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics’ shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This vehicles, components, and production systems manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.5% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler’s shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

