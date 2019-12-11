Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Genesco’s shares gained nearly 31% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Express, Inc. (EXPR): This apparel and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Express’s shares gained 55.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): This company that provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top video products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SeaChange International’s shares gained 33.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

