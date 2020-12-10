Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This genetic testing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Quote
Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 54.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Price
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. price | Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Quote
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.5% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Plantronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Plantronics, Inc. Quote
Plantronics’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Plantronics, Inc. Price
Plantronics, Inc. price | Plantronics, Inc. Quote
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This location-based services and wireless communications products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Quote
Ituran Location and Control’s shares gained 21.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. price | Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.