Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This genetic testing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 54.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.5% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This location-based services and wireless communications products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Ituran Location and Control’s shares gained 21.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

