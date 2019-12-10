Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

RH’s shares gained 35.9% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Tilly's shares gained 21.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): This clinical-stage drug development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.

Cassava Sciences’ shares gained 32.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

