Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.5% over the last 60 days.
Emergent BioSolutions’ shares gained 48% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This company provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock’s shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This hard surface flooring and related accessories multi-channel specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Décor’s shares gained 15.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
