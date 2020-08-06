Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus

Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote

Norbord's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Norbord Inc. Price

Norbord Inc. price | Norbord Inc. Quote

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Verona's shares gained 45.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This designer and seller of integrated communications and collaborations solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Plantronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Plantronics, Inc. Quote

Plantronics' shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. Price

Plantronics, Inc. price | Plantronics, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.