Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This apparel and accessories manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies’ shares gained 38.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): This standard and custom passive connectivity products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield’s shares gained 29.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): This power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Generac Holdings’ shares gained 34.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): This integrated communications and collaborations solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Plantronics’ shares gained 26.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.