Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This operator of home decor superstores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

At Home's shares gained 86.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona's shares gained 39.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers' shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.