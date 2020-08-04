Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This operator of home decor superstores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.
At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus
At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote
At Home's shares gained 86.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
At Home Group Inc. Price
At Home Group Inc. price | At Home Group Inc. Quote
Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote
Verona's shares gained 39.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive's shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers' shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report
At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.