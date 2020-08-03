Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors’ shares gained 47.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation’s shares gained 38.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade’s shares gained 26.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

