Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This home decor superstores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus

At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote

At Home’s shares gained 48.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

At Home Group Inc. Price

At Home Group Inc. price | At Home Group Inc. Quote

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Dycom’s shares gained 35.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price

Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

Aspen Technology’s shares gained nearly 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price

Aspen Technology, Inc. price | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.9% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.