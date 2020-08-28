Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

The Joint Corp. (JYNT): This owner and operator of chiropractic clinics in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Joint Corp. Price and Consensus

The Joint Corp. price-consensus-chart | The Joint Corp. Quote

Joint's shares gained 34.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Joint Corp. Price

The Joint Corp. price | The Joint Corp. Quote

Novanta Inc. (NOVT): This manufacturer and seller of photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Novanta Inc. Price and Consensus

Novanta Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novanta Inc. Quote

Novanta's shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novanta Inc. Price

Novanta Inc. price | Novanta Inc. Quote

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): This provider of scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development service has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

Medpace's shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This manufacturer and distributor of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus

LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote

La-Z-Boy's shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LaZBoy Incorporated Price

LaZBoy Incorporated price | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.