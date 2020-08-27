Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Generac Holdlings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdlings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdlings Inc. Quote

Generac’s shares gained 41.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Generac Holdlings Inc. Price

Generac Holdlings Inc. price | Generac Holdlings Inc. Quote

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

Aspen Tech’s shares gained 32.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price

Aspen Technology, Inc. price | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This provider of various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.9% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote

BMC Stock’s shares gained 25.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote

Target Corporation (TGT): This operator of general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target’s shares gained 23.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation Price

Target Corporation price | Target Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.