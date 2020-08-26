Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

XPEL, Inc. (XPEL): This provider manufacturer and seller of after-market automotive products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

XPEL's shares gained 63.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This manufacturer and distributor of upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): This provider of scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development service has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Medpace's shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

