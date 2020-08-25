Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG): This technology-enabled asset protection solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group’s shares gained 36.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health’s shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): This online market places for buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Etsy’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This company that manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

