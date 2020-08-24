Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): This provider of scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development service has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Medpace's shares gained 13.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): This retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

O'Reilly Automotive's shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): This home improvement retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Lowe's shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR): This provider of shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.

Issuer Direct's shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

