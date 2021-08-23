Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

ProAssurance Corporation PRA: This leader in developing solutions which serve the liability needs of the evolving needs of the health care industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

ProAssurance’s shares gained 21.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corp.’s shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyline Champion Corporation SKY: This company that designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Skyline Champion’s shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

