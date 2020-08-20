Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): This provider of scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development service has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medpace Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote
Medpace's shares gained 20.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price
Medpace Holdings, Inc. price | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote
United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
United Rentals' shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Rentals, Inc. Price
United Rentals, Inc. price | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): This designer and seller of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands' shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price
Lifetime Brands, Inc. price | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots' shares gained 35.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Big Lots, Inc. Price
Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
