Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): This provider of scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development service has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

Medpace's shares gained 20.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals' shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. Price

United Rentals, Inc. price | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): This designer and seller of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands' shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots' shares gained 35.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Big Lots, Inc. Price

Big Lots, Inc. price | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.