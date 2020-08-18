Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norbord's shares gained 16.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This manufacturer and supplier of building materials and manufactured components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.6% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 36.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators' shares gained 34.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots' shares gained 39% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

