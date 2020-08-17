Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This company that provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tivity Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tivity Health, Inc. Quote

Tivity Health’s shares gained 37.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tivity Health, Inc. Price

Tivity Health, Inc. price | Tivity Health, Inc. Quote

Kforce Inc. (KFRC): This professional staffing services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote

Kforce’s shares gained nearly 31% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kforce, Inc. Price

Kforce, Inc. price | Kforce, Inc. Quote

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): This online market place operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 100% over the last 60 days.

Etsy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Etsy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Etsy, Inc. Quote

Etsy’s shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Etsy, Inc. Price

Etsy, Inc. price | Etsy, Inc. Quote

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE): This multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Quote

Sykes Enterprises’ shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Price

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated price | Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.