Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This company that provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Tivity Health’s shares gained 37.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kforce Inc. (KFRC): This professional staffing services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.
Kforce’s shares gained nearly 31% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): This online market place operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 100% over the last 60 days.
Etsy’s shares gained 26.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE): This multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Sykes Enterprises’ shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
