Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 53% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Generac’s shares gained 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings’ shares gained 39.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): This customer experience technology and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

TTEC Holdings’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

