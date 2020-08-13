Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus

Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote

Norbord's shares gained 23.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Norbord Inc. Price

Norbord Inc. price | Norbord Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This manufacturer and supplier of building materials and manufactured components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.6% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 54.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Repligen Corporation (RGEN): This developer of bioprocessing technologies and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Repligen Corporation Price and Consensus

Repligen Corporation price-consensus-chart | Repligen Corporation Quote

Repligen's shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Repligen Corporation Price

Repligen Corporation price | Repligen Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.