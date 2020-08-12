Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators’ shares gained 53% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH): This company that develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 53.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): This company that provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
United Parcel Service’s shares gained 35.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 38.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
