Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Cars.com Inc. (CARS): This online automotive platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com’s shares gained 49.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This health management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health’s shares gained 47.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.6% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 39.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Therapeutics shares gained 32.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

