Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor’s shares gained 72.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matson, Inc. (MATX): This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.7% over the last 60 days.

Matson’s shares gained 42.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express’ shares gained 40.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): This company that manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries’ shares gained 35.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.