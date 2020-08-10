Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor’s shares gained 72.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price
Owens Minor, Inc. price | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX): This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson’s shares gained 42.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. Price
Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
International Money Express’ shares gained 40.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): This company that manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote
Gibraltar Industries’ shares gained 35.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
