Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Owens Corning’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Owens Corning Inc Price

Owens Corning Inc price | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Conns, Inc. Price and Consensus

Conns, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conns, Inc. Quote

Conn's shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conns, Inc. Price

Conns, Inc. price | Conns, Inc. Quote

RH (RH): This retailer in the home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH’s shares gained 30.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH Price

RH price | RH Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RH (RH): Get Free Report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.