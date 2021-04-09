Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Conn's shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RH (RH): This retailer in the home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
RH’s shares gained 30.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
