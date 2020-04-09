Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): This specialty biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of clinical late-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

RedHill Biopharma’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): This company that owns and operates a chain of grocery stores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL): This real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the USPS has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust’s shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This company that manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.