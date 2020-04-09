Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): This specialty biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of clinical late-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Price and Consensus
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Quote
RedHill Biopharma’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Price
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. price | Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Quote
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): This company that owns and operates a chain of grocery stores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote
Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL): This real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the USPS has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote
Postal Realty Trust’s shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This company that manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Price and Consensus
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Price
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation price | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.