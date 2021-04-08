Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 21.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

BRP’s shares gained 18.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI): This holding company for Citizens Community Federal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp’s shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

