Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This grocery store operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 11.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Polymetal International plc (AUCOY): This precious metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Polymetal International’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW): This provider of content delivery and related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Limelight Networks’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

