Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This grocery store operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 11.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Polymetal International plc (AUCOY): This precious metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Polymetal International’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR Price
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR price | Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW): This provider of content delivery and related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Limelight Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limelight Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limelight Networks, Inc. Quote
Limelight Networks’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Limelight Networks, Inc. Price
Limelight Networks, Inc. price | Limelight Networks, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored ADR (AUCOY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.