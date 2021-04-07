Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.7% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 21.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): This company that provides performance improvement and learning solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

GP Strategies’ shares gained nearly 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Co.’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR): This company that designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Coherent’s shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

