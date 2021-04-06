Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Conn's’ shares gained 46.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL): This company that engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land’s shares gained 26.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): This provider of sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 17.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alcoa Corporation (AA): This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Corp.’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

