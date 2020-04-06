Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY): This company that engages in the pure play e-commerce business has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Chewy’s shares gained 17% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Novan’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
