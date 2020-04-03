Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR): This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

electroCore, Inc. Price and Consensus

electroCore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | electroCore, Inc. Quote

electroCore’s shares gained 5.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

electroCore, Inc. Price

electroCore, Inc. price | electroCore, Inc. Quote

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): This oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

CytomX Therapeutics’ shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Price

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. price | CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This crude oil tankers operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

DHT’s shares gained 35% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price

DHT Holdings, Inc. price | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote

Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Price

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. price | Aytu Bioscience, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.