Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Karyopharm's shares gained 16% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 14.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): This therapeutic discovery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Compugen’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold’s shares gained 40.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
