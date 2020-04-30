Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Karyopharm's shares gained 16% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 14.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): This therapeutic discovery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Compugen’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold’s shares gained 40.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

