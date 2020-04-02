Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Euronav’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU): This specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Most Popular