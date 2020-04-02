Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Euronav’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU): This specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novan, Inc. (NOVN): This clinical development-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Novan’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
