Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This company that provides steel products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Gerdau’s shares gained 29.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gerdau S.A. Price

Gerdau S.A. price | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): This company that provides staffing and risk consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and Consensus

Robert Half International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Robert Half International’s shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Robert Half International Inc. Price

Robert Half International Inc. price | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): This provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price and Consensus

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Silicon Laboratories’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.