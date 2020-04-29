Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY): This provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Inc. Price and Consensus

Chewy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chewy Inc. Quote

Chewy's shares gained 22.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chewy Inc. Price

Chewy Inc. price | Chewy Inc. Quote

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus

General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote

General Mills’ shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Mills, Inc. Price

General Mills, Inc. price | General Mills, Inc. Quote

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): This developer and distributor of games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones and tablets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Electronic Arts’ shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price

Electronic Arts Inc. price | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG): This food company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Conagra Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

Conagra’s shares gained 24% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conagra Brands Inc. Price

Conagra Brands Inc. price | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.