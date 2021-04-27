Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Pool Corporation (POOL): This company that distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Pool Corporation Price and Consensus

Pool Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pool Corporation Quote

Pool Corp.’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pool Corporation Price

Pool Corporation price | Pool Corporation Quote

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH): This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes’ shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote

Discover Financial’s shares gained 12.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Discover Financial Services Price

Discover Financial Services price | Discover Financial Services Quote

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): This residential lot development company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Forestar Group Inc Quote

Forestar Group’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forestar Group Inc Price

Forestar Group Inc price | Forestar Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pool Corporation (POOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Forestar Group Inc (FOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.