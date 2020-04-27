Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Avenue Therapeutics’ shares gained 15.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Can-Fite BioPharma’s shares gained 25.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields’ shares gained 41.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
Manning & Napier’s shares gained 159.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
