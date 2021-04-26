Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Middleby Corp’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 58%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This company that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research’s shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This company that provides pay-TV services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

DISH Network’s shares gained 19.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

