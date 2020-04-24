Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 25%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): This base metals exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Trilogy Metals’ shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): This company that engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold’s shares gained 57.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.