Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.
Nautilus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nautilus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nautilus, Inc. Quote
Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 25%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nautilus, Inc. Price
Nautilus, Inc. price | Nautilus, Inc. Quote
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): This base metals exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trilogy Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Trilogy Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trilogy Metals Inc. Quote
Trilogy Metals’ shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trilogy Metals Inc. Price
Trilogy Metals Inc. price | Trilogy Metals Inc. Quote
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price
Kinross Gold Corporation price | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): This company that engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Barrick Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
Barrick Gold’s shares gained 57.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price
Barrick Gold Corporation price | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.