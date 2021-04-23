Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Sasol Limited (SSL): This company that is engaged in the mining and processing of coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.3% over the last 60 days.

Sasol’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dover Corporation (DOV): This diversified global manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Dover Corp.’s shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): This company that manufactures and markets home appliances and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Whirlpool’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

