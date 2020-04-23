Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY): This provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Chewy's shares gained 38.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 22.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY): This manufacturer and distributor of kitchens and joinery products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Howden Joinery’s shares gained 29.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): This provider of subscription streaming entertainment service has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Netflix’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG): This food company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Conagra’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

