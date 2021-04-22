Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This company that manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Nucor’s shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

