Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): This company engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 45.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 21.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CorMedix, Inc. (CRMD): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV): This manufacturer of three-wheeled electric vehicles has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcimoto’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Ovid Therapeutics’ shares gained 38.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.