Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG): This is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Harley-Davidson’s shares gained nearly 31% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO): This specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters’ shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This worldwide leader in graphics processors and media communications devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA’s shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

